Shaza Morani tests negative for COVID-19 after positive diagnosis earlier

Shaza Morani, daughter of famed Indian producer Karim Morani, tested negative for coronavirus, after testing positive earlier.

Shaza was the second Bollywood celebrity to have contracted the virus, after singer Kanika Kapoor, when she travelled to Sri Lanka before the Indian government called for a complete lockdown.

Having recovered from the disease, Shaza tested negative according to a source quoted by Times of India.

The insider mentioned that the star will be tested once again, to make sure she has completely recuperated, and then discharged accordingly

“Though Shaza has tested negative, she has been tested again and the result will be known by tomorrow. We are hoping for it to be negative, too. So, by tomorrow, she can hopefully come back home,” the source added.

Earlier, after Shaza was diagnosed with COVID-19, her father and sister Zoa also tested positive.