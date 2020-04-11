2 soldiers embrace martyrdom as 7 terrorists killed in N Waziristan operation: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Two soldiers embraced martyrdom during an exchange of gunfire with terrorists after security forces carried out an intelligence-based operation (IBO) about the presence of their hideout in Zakir Khel, North Waziristan, the military's media wing said late Friday.



Seven terrorists were terrorists also killed during the operation, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in its statement.

According to the ISPR, the soldiers who embraced martyrdom were Sepoys Momin Shah and Muhammad Sajid.

Sepoy Momin Shah shaheed, 23, was married and is survived by a wife, the statement mentioned, adding that he was a resident of Garra Hayat village in Dera Ismail Khan.

Sepoy Muhammad Sajid shaheed, 31, was also married and is survived by a wife and three daughters, the ISPR said, adding that he was a resident of Abdul Jabba village in Abbottabad's Banda Pir.