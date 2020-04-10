Kanika Kapoor to be interrogated based on three FIRs after quarantine

Kanika Kapoor was earlier this week discharged from the hospital and sent home, following her coronavirus diagnosis.



The Indian singer has FIRs lodged against her which will be investigated once her home quarantine period ends.

According to the Lucknow police, three FIRs have been registered against the songstress over negligence. Kanika had held a concert despite knowing she had the virus, while putting the lives of others at stake.

As pet a report in Bombay Times, the complaints have been lodged against the singer on the charges of "negligently committing an act likely to spread the infection of any disease dangerous to life.”

Dinesh Kumar Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Police Central, Lucknow had told the publication, "On the basis of the CMO's complaint, an FIR was lodged against Kanika on charges of negligently committing an act likely to spread the infection of any disease dangerous to life, a malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life, and disobeying an order duly promulgated by a public servant."

Kanika has two other similar FIRs registered against her.