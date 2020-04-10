Disha Patani's ex-boyfriend Parth Samthaan to make Bollywood debut?

Disha Patani's ex-boyfriend Parth Samthaan became famous amongst the youth because he played the character of Manik in the three-season show Kaisi Yeh Yaarian.

Because he played a role in a popular tv show, it helped Parth become the household name that he is.

It is also said that because of his experience with television, Parth might be making it big in Bollywood soon.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Parth revealed his plans for Bollywood.

He said that he is ready to debut his career in Bollywood, he than continued to say “ There’s a good chance that I’ll be doing a film this year."

Parth added that working on a new film this year is on his checklist for 2020.