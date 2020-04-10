Zoa Morani gives fans update on her health after testing positive for coronavirus

Bollywood actress Zoa Morani headlined the news when she tested positive for coronavirus, along with her father Karim Morani, and her sister Shaza Morani.

In an interview recently, Zoa said that she is feeling better and that the medicines are working effectively.

“I’m feeling much better. The medicines are working. I’ve my fingers crossed. My parents’ reports too will come soon. Hopefully, they won’t test positive, and we can go back home,” she said.

The actress had returned from a trip to Rajasthan in mid-March, and Shaza from Sri Lanka, in the first week of March.

Although Shaza did not show any symptoms, she was admitted to the Nanavati Hospital on Monday.

Zoa’s father Karim Morani tested positive for COVID-19, shortly after her brother Mohomed confirmed that their father had fallen sick and that they they had been anticipating this.

