Sara Ali Khan annoying Ibrahim in quarantine will drive your isolation blues away

B-Town's favourite brother and sister duo Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan never fail to serve major sibling goals and it looks like the two are at it again.

While a large chunk of the world self-isolates and stays indoors, Bollywood celebrities have been driving away the quarantine blues by keeping their fans entertained on social media.

Sharing an adorable video of her messing with her little brother, Sara could be seen telling a knock knock joke to Ibrahim that let fans in splits.

“Knock knock,” Sara says. “Who’s there?” asks Ibrahim. “Annie,” replies Sara. “Annie who?”

“Annie-thing you do I can do better than you,” Sara delivers the punchline leaving fans in fits and her brother face-palming.



Ibrahim had earlier spoken about his relationship with his sister as well during an interview as he said: “The relationship we (Sara and I) share is just perfect – we rarely fight and that’s perhaps because we have a five-year gap between us. On occasions that we do, it’s over the stupidest things. We are very close and love each other a lot.”