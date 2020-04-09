After donating Rs30 lacs, Varun Dhawan to now provide food to the needy

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan after earlier announcing to donate for the coronavirus relief is keeping the generous spirit going.

The Student of the Year actor announced on his official social media that in the midst of the global coronavirus pandemic, he will be providing meals to the underprivileged as well as the healthcare officials on the frontlines of the virus.

“With each passing day of being locked down at home, my heart goes out to all those who have no home in this time of crisis. And so this week Eve committed to provide meals for the poor who are without homes or jobs. I also have deep admiration for all those who are risking their lives by working on the frontlines. I have committed to provide meals to doctors and medical staff at hospitals,” he wrote.

“All meals are provided through the Taj Public Service Welfare Trust. It’s a small step. But during a crisis like this, we have to make every step count. I will continue to do what best I can,” he added.

The actor further captioned the photo: “This is a long battle and we have to fight it together. Finding solutions is the only way forward @ratantata #tatatrust.”



He had earlier also donated INR 30 lacs for Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Covid-19 fund PM-Cares.