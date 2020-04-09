Sidharth Malhotra, Tara Sutaria’s 'Masakali 2.0' gets brutal response from angry fans

Bollywood stars Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria have become the talk of town but for all the wrong reasons after their new song was dropped.

After the release of Masakali 2.0, which is a remix of 2009-released track with the same name from Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s Delhi-6, fans were disappointed to say the least.

The new rendition composed by Tanishk Bagchi became the target of internet censure as fans term the new lyrics as ‘shallow’ and the entire video nothing but a cringe worthy affair that brutally destroys the original track featuring Abhishek Bachchan and Sonam Kapoor.

The song also managed to spark quite a lot of memes and fans poked fun at T-Series for butchering a classic.

The voice behind the new widely-criticized version, Tulsi Kumar addressed the fury as she told IANS: “Each to their own. I think music is a very subjective topic, maybe I can like something that the other person cannot. Personally, I feel recreations get a lot of spite, but they’re also heard in large numbers. If a recreation is handled correctly and if it is done beautifully, I don’t think there’s any harm. A lot of creativity goes into making a recreation.”



