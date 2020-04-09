Karan Johar and Kajol’s ugly feud: Here’s what happened

When cameras aren't rolling, the glitzy lives of Bollywood stars aren’t any less filmy than the characters they essay in their films. A number of celebities have in the past have caught the attention of fans over their feuds with fellow industry insiders.

The drama that escalated between Kajol and filmmaker Karan Johar has come afloat yet again and while the two may have buried the hatchet now, their once shaky ties are still not forgotten.

The entire fiasco unrolled over a recorded message from film critic Kamaal R Khan in which he said that he was paid Rs25 lacs by Karan to praise his film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil while badmouthing Shivaay that starred Ajay Devgn and was released at the same time as the former, in 2016.

Karan claimed that Ajay had called him and yelled at him but was left even more hurt when Kajol had started supporting her husband and retweeted his post about KRK, while adding “shocked.”

Karan had opened up about the entire debacle in his 2017-released biography An Unsuitable Boy.

“I wouldn’t like to give a piece of myself to her at all because she’s killed every bit of emotion I had for her for twenty-five years. I don’t think she deserves me. I feel nothing for her any more. I’ve been told by my friends that it’s still my hurt talking but I’m so indifferent to the situation now, what with everything that’s transpired. There was still a bit of me that wished we would get back to what we had, but that one-word tweet that she put out – that was the most humiliating thing she could have done for a person who loved her deeply. That broke me. Once it broke me, it angered me and then I went into indifference,” he wrote.

Despite that, the bad blood couldn’t last long as tensions slowly started to ease between the couple and Karan after the director welcomed his twins Yash and Roohi.