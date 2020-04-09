Amitabh Bachchan’s poignant recitation of his father’s poem: Watch

Bollywood’s iconic star Amitabh Bachchan has been keeing fans entertained one way or the other through his social media ever since the coronavirus pandemic took hold of the world.

The megastar shared a video of himself reciting a poem written by his father and late iconic poet Harivanshrai Bachchan, titled Hai Andheri Raat Par Diva Jalaana Kab Mana Hai.

BigB goes on to recite: “Hai Andheri Raat Par Diva Jalana kab mana hai. Kya ghadi thi ek bhi chinta nahi thi paas aayi, Kya ghadi thi ek bhi chinta nahi thi paas aai. Kalima to door, chaya bhi thi na palak par chaai. Aankh se masti chapakti, baat se masti tapakti, Thi hunsi aisi jise sun badlo ne sharm khai. Thi hunsi aisi jise sun badlo ne sharm khai, wo gai to le gai ullas ke adhaar manaa. Par athirta ki samay ki, muskurana kab mana hai? Hai Andheri raat par diva jalana kab mana hai?”

He then goes on to sing verses of the poem to a tabla melody.

Sharing the video on Twitter, Amitabh wrote: “T 3495 - I reminisce my Father and his poem, which expresses hope and strength. The singing is exactly how Babu ji recited it at Kavi Sammelans, which I attended with him.”

He later turned towards his blog to detail the process of filming the entire video: “AND .. also in simultaneous work on the poem of hope from Babu ji .. rendering it here .. con calls with recordist there .. music directors in another there .. they be two in respective homes and no studio set ups .. but the ingenious working force and minds successful .. it is after 72 attempts that it looks like going on platforms .. perhaps to day .. perhaps .. apprehensive for that too .. how what where and when .. ahhhh .. just let it be say the girls in the house .. the main girl stuck away from home in Delhi .. attending Parliament when the shut happened .. so she remain where she is .. and Face Time WhatsApp .. ZINDABAD !!"

