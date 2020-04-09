Karim Morani contracts coronavirus after his two daughters test positive

Acclaimed Bollywood producer Karim Morani tested positive for coronavirus after he was taken to the hospital earlier on Wednesday.

The producer contracted the disease after his two daughters Zoa and Shaza were also confirmed to have been infected earlier.

Karim was taken to Nanavanti Hospital in Mumbai where his test results came out positive, as confirmed by his brother Mohomed.

“Yes, we have been anticipating this as he was with his daughters. Karim has tested positive of coronavirus. He has been shifted to Nanavati Hospital,” Mohomed told Mirror Online.

As per reports citing sources, Zoa had tested positive for the disease after returning from Rajasthan mid-March while her sister Shaza had returned from Sri Lanka during the first week of March.

A source revealed to PTI: “She had tested today for COVID-19 and her results came positive by evening. She is in Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, whereas Shaza is under medication at Nanavati. Shaza will be tested again after two days. As of now, the immediate family, house helps are also getting tested. They are all under quarantine.”

Karim had earlier revealed that his daughter were under observation: “Shaza had no symptoms but has tested positive. Zoa, my other daughter, has a few symptoms so we got both of them tested. Zoa, however, tested negative. Both have been admitted to Nanavati hospital. They are in isolation and under observation.”