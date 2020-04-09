Raveena Tandon leaves daughter embarrassed on NYC streets: Find out

Raveena Tandon shared an old video from 2017, wherein she was in New York City accompanied by her husband Anil Thadani and daughter Rasha Thadani during one of her many family trips.

In the video, Raveena can be seen dancing like her life depended on it out on the streets of NYC while Anil and Rasha are present. The father daughter duo can be seen watching in on simply, while Raveena danced her heart out randomly on the road.

In the clip, Anil can be later seen joining his wife, while Rasha continues to get embarrassed by her parents.

Posting the clip, Raveena wrote, “#throwback (2017) #THROWBACK to the days when the streets of #newyork were full of fun and happiness! Now - Prayers for all in New York, India, Maharashtra, Italy, London. May the world heal and we all see a better brighter healthier planet soon. Rest in peace all those who succumbed to this disease. You will always be in our prayers. In this video, Rasha @officialrashathadani as usual totally embarrassed by my behaviour, Anil and I teasing her even more and she tries to run away (sic)."

The actress tied the knot with film distributor Anil Thadani in 2004, and gave birth to daughter Rasha in 2005.

