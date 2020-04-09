Salman Khan's priceless reaction to sister Arpita Khan's relationship with Aayush Sharma

Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan and her husband Aayush Sharma have had a life together similar to a Bollywood love story.

In a recent interview, Aayush took a stroll through memory lane to talk about his love story with his lovely wife Arpita and also opened about Salman Khan’s reaction when he found out that they were together.



The story began when Aayush came to Mumbai in 2009 and two years later met Arpita for the first time.

The superstar admitted that they became best friends immediately. He recalls finding out that Arpita was considering settling down and going in for an arranged marriage.

After hearing that, Aayush panicked and worked up the courage to confess his feelings to Arpita. So much so that he proposed to his ladylove at six in the morning.

"I got worked up. I called her up at 6 AM in the morning and confessed that I liked her," Aayush said.



Next, the actor unexpectedly met Salman when he was at Arpita's house to watch a movie.

During the movie, Salman appeared out of nowhere and said to Aayush, "Hi, I am Salman Khan," while smiling at him.