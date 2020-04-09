Lady Gaga opens up about marriage and kids plan

Showbiz star Lady Gaga has revealed she’d like to get married and have kids.

The 34-year-old singer, who is currently dating entrepreneur Michael Polansky, was asked about her future plans during a new InStyle interview and responded with, “Marriage,” before talking about making more music and movies, and expanding her charity efforts with her Born This Way Foundation.

"I want to do way more philanthropy," she added. "I want to help fund more research about fibromyalgia and neuropathic and chronic pain by putting a team of doctors together."

I have a lot of dreams and hopes. What I will actually accomplish, I have no idea, but I know that I’ll be doing it with the people I love.

"I will say I am very excited to have kids. I look forward to being a mom. Isn’t it incredible what we can do? We can hold a human inside and grow it. Then it comes out, and it’s our job to keep it alive.”

The Stupid Love singer went public with her new romance with Polansky in February (20) and the couple has been spending time together while self-isolating due to the coronavirus pandemic.