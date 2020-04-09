Miley Cyrus, Cody Simpson during grocery run: See Photos

Miley Cyrus and her boyfriend Cody Simpson has taken all measures to protect themselves and others while out fetching groceries together on Wednesday.

The Disney alum, 27, and her Aussie singer boyfriend, 23, put on masks and disposable gloves as they made a run to the celeb-beloved Erewhon market in Calabasas.

Cody wore a black shirt unbuttoned low enough to show off his chest. He also sported the fresh buzz cut Miley had given him early last week.



After a sweep through the ultra health-conscious store, they emerged with a cart full of groceries.

The crooner multi-tasked as they left the store, taking a phone call while pushing their food to the car.





