Shraddha Kapoor reveals dancing makes her so happy

Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor, who is in self-isolation amid coronavirus pandemic, has revealed that dancing makes her so happy ever since she was a little girl.



Taking to Instagram, the Baaghi actress shared a throwback video wherein she could be seen rehearsing a song from Nitesh Tiwari directorial Chhichhore.

On the occasion of World Health Day, Shraddha also disclosed her secret to being fit. She wrote, “So my most favourite way of staying healthy is dancing!”

The actress added, “Ever since I was a little girl, I just loved to dance! No matter the amount of mistakes (as you will see in this video) or the difficulty in steps, dancing makes me so happyyy #WorldHealthDay.”



“P.S: Fortunate to have learned from such incredible dancers & choreographers. @boscomartis @caesar2373 & the entire amazing team.”

“Thank you guys again & again #Chhichhore @niteshtiwari22,” she further added.

On the work front, Shraddha was last seen in Baaghi 3 opposite Tiger Shroff. The film was released on March 5, 2020.