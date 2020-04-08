Salman Khan starts transferring money to Bollywood daily wage workers

Superstar Salman Khan has begun transferring money for Bollywood’s daily wage workers, who have been badly affected by the coronavirus lockdown.



The Dabangg 3 actor has pledged to support over 25,000 daily wage workers of Bollywood to meet their financial needs during coronavirus crisis.

Salman had sought the details of the accounts of the daily wage workers and now according to reports, Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has received details of 19,000 employees.

The details of 16,000 workers have been shared with Salman, who has started transferring the money.

However, the Tiger Zinda Hai actor’s manager Jordy Patel has disclosed that Khan will be transferring money next month.

Recently, Salman shared a video on social media along with his nephew Nirvaan Khan, wherein he could be heard saying he and Nirvaan have been stranded in the house for days, adding that he has not seen his brother (Nirvaan's father) Sohail Khan for the past several weeks.

The superstar then continued by sharing that he hasn’t even seen his own father Salim Khan for a long time.

