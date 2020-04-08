Taapsee Pannu reflects on her successes despite consistent trolling

Taapsee Pannu has been dubbed as the hottest and busiest emerging stars in all of Bollywood and with a schedule as tighly packed as her's not many argue with that title.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic caused a lockdown, Taapsee’s schedule was packed to the brim for the next couple of months, from Haseen Dillruba, to Tamil thriller Jana Gana Mana, Rashmi Rocket, Looop Lapeta, Mithali Raj biopic and even Anurag Kashyap‘s supernatural thriller.

Even her most latest release Thhapaad emerged a roaring success and garnered a large number of accolades. During an interview with Mumbai Mirror, Taapsee spoke at length about her achievements and was quoted saying, “It’s scary when critics declare you are in top form after every film. Where do you go from there? The graph should always keep climbing because once you reach the top, you have nowhere to go except down. Praise can go to your head, though mine is firmly placed on my shoulders.”

During the course of the interview, she also touched base on the behaviour of of netizens who randomly begin demanding for a film to be banned, “Twitter is a war-zone, when you try answering the trolls, they manipulate your words and give everything a political turn, making things controversial. Then, they will ask for your film to be banned. When it works despite them, they are enraged.”

Not only that, but before signing off the star also spoke about her reasoning behind standing behind Neha Dhupia after her ‘gender segregated’ comments regarding cheating in relationships came to light.