Deepika Padukone gets scolded by Ranveer Singh after spraining her back

Bollywood’s undisputed queen is a star not just on screens but leaves the world inspired even through her day-to-day routine.

And as B-Town goes through a lockdown, the 34-year-old Padmaavat actor is bringing out her inner clean freak to go through a much-needed rearranging and organizing session inside her closet.

However, much to her dismay, the actor revealed she sprained her back while cleaning, which has now halted work out sessions for the diva as well.

Talking to Film Companion, Deepika revealed: "I sprained my back two days ago when I was 'cleaning'. And then I was bored, so Ranveer (Singh) made sure before he went down to the gym, he said 'You're not moving from here you've sprained your back'."

"And he made a surprise visit in 20 minutes and I was not in my bed I was up on a shelf, trying to clean something and he got wild. 'Can you not do this phat phat all the time? Can you sit in one place you have injured your back’,” she continued.

She had earlier also opened up about how easy it was staying at home with her husband Ranveer during the lockdown.

"I have to say, he’s the easiest person to live within this scenario. He’s sleeping for about 20 hours, which allows me time to do things that I want to do. For the four hours that he's awake, we’re either watching a movie, eating, exercising. He’s a real joy to be with at this time. No demands, no hassles, he’s very easy,” she said.