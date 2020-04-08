Priyanka Chopra, Shah Rukh Khan join hands with Lady Gaga for Global Citizens event

As the coronavirus pandemic brings the world to a standstill and turns life upside down for many, bigwigs around the world are doing all they can to raise awareness and ease panic virtually.

Global Citizen movement and the World Health Organization (WHO) are joining forces for the biggest digital event around the world, One World: Together at Home, which will be getting streamed on April 18, 2020.

While the show will be headlined by Lady Gaga and attended by numerous acclaimed stars from around the world, Bollywood’s biggest stars Priyanka Chopra and Shah Rukh Khan have also been asked to be part of the event.

Priyanka turned to her Instagram to make the announcement, saying: "@glblctzn and I are so excited to bring this special event to you on April 18th, One World: #TogetherAtHome, the first of its kind global broadcast event in benefit of the @WHO COVID-19 Solidarity Fund. We’ll be honouring healthcare and front line essential community workers through music and celebration at home.”

“This one-night special event, hosted by @jimmyfallon, @jimmykimmel, and @stephenathome, will feature performances with @ladygaga, @coldplay, @eltonjohn, @johnlegend, @lizzobeeating, @billieeilish, #StevieWonder and so many more. Tune in at 5 pm PST on ABC, NBC, CBS, BBC, and other digital platforms around the world. Visit globalcitizen.org/togetherathome to learn more. Together we can beat this pandemic," she added.

The event hosted by Stephan Colbert, Jimmy Fallon and Jimmy Kimmel will also be attended by Alanis Morissette, Andrea Bocelli, Billie Eilish, Billie Joe Armstrong, Burna Roy, Chris Martin, David Beckham, Eddie Vedder, Elton John, Finneas, Idris and Sabrina Elba, J Balvin, John Legend, Kacey Musgraves, Keith Urban, Kerry Washington, Lang Lang, Lizzo, Maluma, Paul McCartney and Stevie Wonder.

