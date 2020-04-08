Disha Patani pens heartfelt wish for Jackie Chan as he marks 66th birthday

Bollywood diva Disha Patani is looking back at her time spent on the sets of Kung Fu Yoga where the actor weaved magic with Hong Kong star Jackie Chan.

And as the Chinese martial artist turned 66 on Tuesday, the beauty queen was reminiscing the time she spent with him during the filming process and all that she got to learn through the legend.

Penning down an endearing note for Jackie, Disha wrote: “Happiest b’day taguuu. This was the first time I met you, I remember being so nervous but it turned out to be the best day of my life, getting an opportunity to work with my “superhero” is the best thing that has ever happened to me.”

“You teach people to be giving, loving and hardworking. Thank you for blessing the world with your unreal performances and the most unforgettable life-risking action sequences. Nobody can ever be “Jackie chan” love you the most,” she added.

