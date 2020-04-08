Anushka Sharma demands all those invoking racism in India be 'strictly punished'

Bollywood’s leading lady Anushka Sharma has come forth speaking out against an incident of racism that came afloat against the northeastern states.

The Zero actor turned to her social media to express her anger and said all those who indulge in such practices should be handed over the sternest of sentences.

Reacting to a news story about a biker spitting on a Manipuri woman in Mumbai, Anushka said: “Racism and Hatred needs to be met with strictest punishment! A few miscreants cannot create divide among Indians.”

Another incident of racism in India was brought to light by actor Meiyang Chang of Chinese descent, who was verbally abused near his house in Mumbai.

“I go for a jog every day near my house in Mumbai. The other day, two guys sped past me on a bike, screaming ‘corona’ and laughing. I wanted to scream back and hurl the choicest of gaalis, but I didn’t see any point in it,” he told Times of India in an interview.

“How do you punish people for their stupidity or ignorance? Over the years, I have become used to these comments and yes, they are hurtful. I try to move on and be optimistic, but it does affect you.”