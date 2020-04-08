Sidharth Malhotra amid coronavirus fear: ‘we are guests on this earth, not the master’

As the world goes through a crucial time in the midst of the global coronavirus pandemic, many Bollywood celebrities are raising their voices for mental health awareness as another crisis awaits with repercussions that will be left behind through the COVID-19 sweep.



Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra was quoted by IANS, laying emphasis on health, environment, and urging the public to keep themselves safe.

"This year on World Health Day, India and the world is going through a very crucial and very unfortunate time where we are fighting this virus which is extremely deadly. The only way to fight it is social distancing, hence the lockdown within the country and around the world," he said.

"I am hoping that everyone is following it because it is for their benefit and for the society. It makes us realise how important health is and environment is. I am hoping that everyone appreciates the fact that they are healthy and can move around once they get out and are more conscious of what they do with their nutrition or the environment around them," he added.

"Since all of us are practicing social distancing and are under lockdown, we do have a lot of time on our hands apart from all the agencies, medical staff, police and other people who are working day and night… This is the best time where you can spend maybe half an hour a day doing some kind of physical activity within the house. It could be walking, free hand exercise, playing sports, or skipping," he continued.

"I look at fitness from a very holistic point of view. I won't even just say physical exercise. It is mental health as well, where we have to keep and realise that at times like these you need to be extremely positive, hopeful and appreciate all the basic things in life, workout aside. So, also lookout for your mental health. We have all the time in the world to spend it with family and I am hoping people are making good use of the time,” he said.

He further lauded the healthcare officials around the globe, terming them ‘the real heroes’: “They are the real heroes. Along with the medical staff, I would like to thank the police, cleaning staff and people who ensure that we get our essentials. They are doing a fabulous job. They are the real heroes."

Concluding his take, Sidharth revealed how the catastrophic times have made him, "realise that we are mere guests on this earth and not the master."

“Whenever we come back to our normal lives we need to realise that and remember that,” he added.