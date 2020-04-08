Salman Khan's throwback picture with father Salim Khan is truly unmissable

Salman Khan is an actor that needs no introduction. He has been ruling over Bollywood for a long time and continues to do so even today.

Apart from being recognised as an iconic actorm Salman is also famously known for being very family-oriented and close to his family members, especially his father Salim Khan.

While speaking of this, we stumbled across an old picture of the actor and his father, going viral lately.



The photograph was taken during the early 1980s or early 1990s, wherein both the gentlemen are pictured at their house’s balcony having a discussion with each other.



Salman can be seen sporting a shirt and trousers with a pair of black boots, while Salim can be seen wearing a shirt and jeans .



It looks like Salman never leaves his father's side and almost always accompanies him everywhere which is quite clear from the father and son’s often occurring public appearances.