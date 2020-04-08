Actor Purab Kohli reveals he and his entire family tested positive for coronavirus

Indian actor Purab Kohli, in a shocking revelation, said that he and his entire family was infected by the coronavirus.

The actor penned a detailed note on Instagram, sharing that he, along with his family members, had most of the symptoms.

The Typewriter actor, wife Lucy Payton and their children were all in self quarantine for a little over two weeks, Purab added.

"Hey guys, we’ve just had a flu and given our symptoms our GP says we were down with COVID - 19. Pretty similar to a regular flu with a stronger cough and a feeling of breathlessness,” Purab wrote in his post.

Adding that his daughter was the first to get infected, Purab said, “Inaya got it first and very mild. A cough and a cold for two days. Then Lucy got it more in the chest, quite similar to the cough symptom everyone has been talking about. Then me, I got a solid cold for one day which was horrid then it vanished and this irritating cough set in for 3 days."



The star went on to say, “Three of us had only mild 100-101 temperatures and fatigue. Osian got it last with a 104 fever for 3 nights. Also a runny nose and a slight cough. His fever disappeared only on his 5th day. We were constantly in touch with the GP on the phone. Apparently everyone in London is getting it and its rampant here, and a few people we know have gotten it.”