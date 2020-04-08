Saeed Ghani says Sindh government will relax lockdown rules slightly after April 14

KARACHI: The rules under the lockdown in Sindh to contain the coronavirus will be revised on April 14, Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani said Tuesday night, paving the way for a little leniency in the province.

In a statement, Ghani explained that the rules under the coronavirus lockdown would be relaxed after April 14 in that some sectors would be given conditional permission to resume their operations.

However, he reminded people to continue heeding the lockdown rules as per the law until the aforementioned day. "People should cooperate with the government and not violate the lockdown," he added.

Sindh extends lockdown till April 14

The government of Sindh had on April 3 extended the lockdown until April 14, issuing a set of new orders and guidelines to encourage social distancing and contain the coronavirus from spreading.

According to the notification, all schools, colleges, universities, madressahs and tuition centres were to remain closed till April 14. In continuation of its previous order, shopping malls, cinemas, wedding halls, showrooms, banquets, and hotels throughout the province would also remain closed.

Shrines and other holy sites would also remain closed while inter- and intra-city public transport would remain suspended (except for food and essential items).

The home department said, in accordance with the rules announced earlier, that not more than five persons (mosque staff) would be allowed to offer congregational prayers in mosques. For funeral and burial rights, only close family members were allowed to partake after informing the local SHO beforehand.