Angelina Jolie open to let children meet Brad Pitt during COVID-19 lockdown

Angelina Jolie had her son Maddox return home from South Korea owing to the coronavirus pandemic.



According to a source, the actress has allowed her kids to meet Brad Pitt, during the isolation period.

Brad, like Angelina, knows the importance of studies, so he ensures that his children keep up with it.

While Angelina does the cooking with their children as downtime, Brad reportedly joins his children as they do chores like washing the dishes and tidying up.

According to a source quoted by HollywoodLife, the Salt actress is now seeing the importance of having a routine, more than ever.