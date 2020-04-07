Katrina Kaif wants her fans to watch Kareena Kapoor, Irrfan Khan starrer 'Angrezi Medium'

Katrina Kaif on showered praises on "Angrezi Medium" after the Bollywood film starring Kareena Kapoor Khan and Irrfan Khan released online.

The Bollywood diva took to her Instagram stories to praise the movie as the "perfect dose of love and laughter", asking her fans to watch the film.

The film hit the cinemas on March 13 amid the coronavirus pandemic.The cinemas were ordered to shut in many Indian states just days after the movie released.



The film is being streamed on the newly-launched Disney Plus on Hotstar VIP.



