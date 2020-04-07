Hrithik Roshan tells son some rules of playing chess

Bollywood heartthrob Hrithik Roshan has shared some rules of playing chess as he and his son enjoyed a game during the coronavirus lockdown.



Sharing photo of his son playing chess, the War actor said, “Focus. Stay objective. Follow all the rules.. Plan for a few steps ahead.”

He further wrote, “Be prepared. You may have to make some sacrifices. And that’s ok..Weigh the advantage and disadvantage of every move. Mistakes may result in loss of lives.”

The actor further tells “Aim from a distance. Don’t move in too close. Protect yourself and your clan.. Don’t panic. It’s not just a game. And wash your hands before you begin.”

He went on to say, “I guess the rules remain the same for all kinds of wars in our lives.. Let’s win this,” he also referred to the coronavirus pandemic.