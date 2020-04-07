close
Tue Apr 07, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Bollywood

Web Desk
April 7, 2020

Hrithik Roshan tells son some rules of playing chess

Bollywood

Web Desk
Tue, Apr 07, 2020
Hrithik Roshan tells son some rules of playing chess

Bollywood heartthrob Hrithik Roshan has shared some rules of playing chess as he and his son enjoyed a game during the coronavirus lockdown.

Sharing photo of his son playing chess, the War actor said, “Focus. Stay objective. Follow all the rules.. Plan for a few steps ahead.”

He further wrote, “Be prepared. You may have to make some sacrifices. And that’s ok..Weigh the advantage and disadvantage of every move. Mistakes may result in loss of lives.”

The actor further tells “Aim from a distance. Don’t move in too close. Protect yourself and your clan.. Don’t panic. It’s not just a game. And wash your hands before you begin.”

He went on to say, “I guess the rules remain the same for all kinds of wars in our lives.. Let’s win this,” he also referred to the coronavirus pandemic.

Latest News

More From Bollywood