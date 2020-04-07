Akshay Kumar reveals he was in love with his teacher and wanted to marry her

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna have had a love story looked up to by a plethora of people but as it turns out, the writer came into the actor’s life further along the way.



An unearthed interview of the Padman actor has been making rounds online where he dishes the dirt about his first love and admits to being a “full hot blooded man.”

During his appearance on the talk show Aap Ki Adalat back in 2017, Akshay was asked about the rumours that went rife about him as soon as he stepped foot in the film industry.

“Ji bilkul (Yes, course), I am a full, hot blooded man, why not?” Akshay replied.

Talking about his childhood love, the actor revealed how he once was smitten by his teacher.

“Hanji, bilkul laga baithe the (Dil) Jaha tak mai samajhta hu yaha baithe har aadmi ko....sabse pehla pyaar aapko teacher me hi nazar ata hai (Yes, I was in love with my teacher and I think everyone finds their first love in their teachers).”

On being asked whether he would get his homework done by his female friends, Akshay responded saying: “Teacher se nahi karwata tha, student se. Student thi, unse karwata tha, aur teacher ne koi ha nahi bol diya tha. 7-8 saal ka tha jab maine apne bagal me baithe ladke ko bola tha, ‘yaar I love this teacher and I want to marry her’. Usme koi galti nahi ki thi, wo pehla pyar hota hi teacher se hai (No, I didn’t get my homework done by the teacher, it was a student who used to do it. Also, I just told the boy who used to sit beside me that I love the teacher. There is nothing wrong in it. The teacher is often the first love ). That is called an innocent love.”