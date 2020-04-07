Kartik Aaryan finds a vaccine to coronavirus, in his dream

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
While medical professionals and experts leave no stone unturned, putting in their blood, sweat and tears trying to come up with a vaccine for the novel coronavirus, Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan seems to have already left them behind. In his dreams of course.
The Luka Chuppi actor has been keeping panic-stricken fans entertained during the coronavirus lockdown by showing off his humours side.
And his latest social media post seems to be unleashing quite a few chuckles as well as he tells his fans and followers how he dreamt about discovering the vaccine for COVID-19.
“Aaj sapna aaya ki mujhe vaccine mil gayi hai (Had a dream that I found the vaccine for coronavirus),” he said.
Fans were quick to take a jibe as one commented saying: “Biotechnology jo padha hai bhai ne.”
Responding to the fan, Kartik said: “You can remove a bhai from Biotechnology but you can’t remove Biotechnology from bhai.”
For the unversed, Kartik went to Navi Mumbai’s DY Patil College of Engineering to get a degree in Biotechnology.
