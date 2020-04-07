Kartik Aaryan finds a vaccine to coronavirus, in his dream

While medical professionals and experts leave no stone unturned, putting in their blood, sweat and tears trying to come up with a vaccine for the novel coronavirus, Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan seems to have already left them behind. In his dreams of course.



The Luka Chuppi actor has been keeping panic-stricken fans entertained during the coronavirus lockdown by showing off his humours side.

And his latest social media post seems to be unleashing quite a few chuckles as well as he tells his fans and followers how he dreamt about discovering the vaccine for COVID-19.

“Aaj sapna aaya ki mujhe vaccine mil gayi hai (Had a dream that I found the vaccine for coronavirus),” he said.

Fans were quick to take a jibe as one commented saying: “Biotechnology jo padha hai bhai ne.”



Responding to the fan, Kartik said: “You can remove a bhai from Biotechnology but you can’t remove Biotechnology from bhai.”

For the unversed, Kartik went to Navi Mumbai’s DY Patil College of Engineering to get a degree in Biotechnology.