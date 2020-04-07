Alia Bhatt reminds public to save water while maintaining good hygiene

While the world is getting urged to strictly maintain good hygiene and wash hands thoroughly during the coronavirus pandemic, many environmental experts are also reminding people to save water in the midst of the chaos.

Bollywood celebrities too have been using their platform to urge fans to be conscious about the environment and to save water while maintaining good hygiene.

Alia Bhatt is one such celebrity as she recently turned to Instagram to remind her fans to conserve water while washing their hands.

“Friendly reminder that washing your hands does not mean you need to have the tap running for 20 seconds,” she said.



“In the midst of one global crisis let’s not worsen another. Wash your hands, but save as much water as you can,” she added.

The actor has been keeping fans in the loop about her quarantine routine and has also been urging them to stay safe and take the necessary precautions advised by the authorities.