Prince Harry and Meghan Markle plan to set up 'Archewell'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who have recently headed to the Los Angeles after stepping down from royal duties, said on Monday they were looking to set up a new charitable organization called Archewell.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, whose baby son is named Archie, gave up their jobs as working royals at the end of last month, allowing them to forge new careers, earn their own money and spend most of their time in North America.

Harry and Meghan, in the last message before stepping down, said they would focus on their family for the next few months while developing a new future non-profit organization, having been forced to give up their previous SussexRoyal brand.

A Britain’s newspaper has reported that last month they had filed extensive trademark requests in the United States.

The couple was reported to have said: "Like you, our focus is on supporting efforts to tackle the global COVID-19 pandemic but faced with this information coming to light, we felt compelled to share the story of how this came to be."

They said the name Archewell combined an ancient word for strength and action, with another that “evokes the deep resources we each must draw upon.”



Queen Elizabeth’s grandson Harry, 35, and Meghan, 38, a former actress who starred in TV legal drama “Suits,” married in a glittering ceremony in May 2018 and Archie was born a year later.