Salman Khan's lockdown update will give you the chills: Here's why

Salman Khan recently opened up about his lockdown story which has left his fandom terrified.

A few days ago, there was talk about the Bollywood superstar residing in his farmhouse situated in Panvel and working on his upcoming movie Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai.

However, this rumour is false which will become much clearer once you get to listen to his most recent message for his fans.

The Bharat actor shared a video on social media along with his nephew Nirvaan Khan.

Salman said he and Nirvaan have been stranded in the house for days, adding that he has not seen his brother (Nirvaan's father) Sohail Khan for the past several weeks.

The superstar then continued by sharing that he hasn’t even seen his own father Salim Khan for a long time.