Aamir Khan hated Shah Rukh Khan's most successful film ever: Find out

Aamir Khan is known as one of Shah Rukh Khan’s biggest arch-rivals in history and the two are said to be each other’s biggest critics as well.

There was a time when Aamir dissed SRK’s blockbuster hit Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, expressing contempt towards it.

The actor said that he disliked the Karan Johar directorial so much, that he didn’t know what to do, even though half the industry was in it.

Aamir said this while talking on Karan Johar's chat show Koffee with Karan.

Responding to Aamir's criticism, Karan said that he also saw him dodging the actors of the film at a party, to get to his car, so he could get away.

To this, Aamir nodded in approval.

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham featured Amitabh Bachan, Jaya Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Kareena Kapoor and Hrithik Roshan.