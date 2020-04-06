Bollywood producer Karim Morani’s daughter Shaza tests positive for coronavirus

Bollywood film producer Karim Morani’s daughter Shaza Morani is being treated at a hospital after which she was tested positive for coronavirus.



Shaza had returned to India from Sri Lanka in the first week of March, Karim told Indian media.

She was admitted to Nanavati hospital after tested positive for Covid-19, Karim said and added that she had no symptoms.

The Chennai Express producer further said that his other daughter Zoa has also been admitted to the hospital after having few symptoms, but she tested negative for coronavirus.

Earlier, Kanika Kapoor had become the first celebrity in India to contract the virus.

She had then faced the wrath of the public after she kept her travel history to the United Kingdom a secret and attended large public gatherings instead of self-quarantining.

She was discharged from hospital on Monday, three weeks after her sixth test turned out to be negative.