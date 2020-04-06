Karisma Kapoor reveals THIS is why she cried herself to sleep every night

Karisma Kapoor was one of the most bankable Bollywood actors during the 90s and 2000s era.

During her career, the always-bubbly actor was once reduced to tears and heartbroken for days to come.

The reason was because she was brutally shamed for her dressing, and mocked for makeup. So much so that people started calling her 'lady Randhir Kapoor.'

This made the actor so devastated that she used to cry herself to sleep every night.

As reported by Pinkvilla, this happened when the actress was not popular and had only worked in 12 films which were all flop movies.

Luckily for Karisma, her fate turned around when she rose to the pinnacle of success in 1994, with the hit film Raja Babu opposite Govinda.