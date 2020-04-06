Prince Charles digitally unveils new NHS Nightingale Hospital

With Prince Charles contracting COVID-19, all of his official public duties have been moved to his home office at his Scotland residence.

After having recovered, the Prince moved back into the swing of things from his home office, and fairly recently, royal fans were also provided a sneak peek into its décor.

Prince Charles recently, virtually-marked the inauguration of NHS Nightingale Hospital as a temporary medical facility. The makeshift hospital features the ability to host over 4,000 beds at any given time.

The ceremony was hosted via a video call. During the event, Prince Charles offered a message of encouragement and support for those risking their lives in the fight against COVID-19.

The prince was quoted as saying, "If I may say so, I was enormously touched to have been asked to open the Nightingale Hospital as part of a mass mobilization to withstand the coronavirus crisis.”

“It is without doubt a spectacular and almost unbelievable feat of work in every sense–from its speed of construction as we’ve heard to its size and the skills of those who have created it. An example, if ever one was needed of how the impossible can be made possible and how we can achieve the unthinkable through human will and ingenuity," he added.

Prince Charles dubbed the process of this hospital conversion, an ‘incredible’ endeavour. He further went on to thank the planners, builders, nurses and doctors for taking part in the initiative.

Citing how own personal experience with COVID-19, the prince stated, "Now I was one of the lucky ones to have COVID-19 relatively mildly ... But for some it will be a much harder journey. I am therefore so relieved that everyone can now have the reassurance that they will get all the necessary technical care that they may need and every chance to return to a normal life."

Before signing off, Prince Charles pointed out to the Lady with the Lamp, who the hospital is named after, dubbing her a beacon of hope.

"I need hardly say that the name of this hospital could not have been more aptly chosen. Florence Nightingale, The Lady with the Lamp, brought hope and healing to thousands in their darkest hour. In this dark time, this place will be a shining light. "It is symbolic of the selfless care and devoted service taking place in innumerable settings, with countless individuals, throughout the United Kingdom."

Check out the video below:



