Trump says he is 'hopeful and sure' British PM will recover from coronavirus

US President Donald Trump said on Sunday he was "hopeful and sure" that Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson, would make a recovery from the coronavirus.

The British prime minister was hospitalised for further coronavirus tests after testing positive last week.

"He is a friend of mine, he is a great gentleman, a great leader. He was brought to the hospital today but I am hopeful and sure that he is going to be fine," Trump said at his White House briefing.

"He is a strong man, a strong person."

Boris Johnson hospitalised

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who has been in self-isolation for the past seven days after testing positive for coronavirus, was taken to hospital for further tests as a precaution.

Downing Street called it a "precautionary step" and it is understood his admission was not an emergency and he was taken to hospital on medical advice.

Johnson is the most high-profile world leader to contract the virus. His pregnant partner, Carrie Symonds, is also recovering from symptoms but has not been tested.