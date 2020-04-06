Kanika Kapoor tests negative for coronavirus, discharged from hospital

Indian playback singer Kanika Kapoor has finally been discharged from hospital after she was tested negative for coronavirus.



The Baby Doll singer was admitted to a Lucknow hospital three weeks ago when she was tested positive for the Covid-19 after returning from the UK.

The singer was tested for the sixth time which turned out to be negative and she was discharged from the hospital on Monday.

Kanika had become the first celebrity in India to contract the coronavirus and had faced the wrath of the public after she kept her travel history to the United Kingdom a secret and attended large public gatherings instead of self-quarantining.