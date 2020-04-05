Disha Patani says ready to accept offer for a Telugu movie on THIS condition

Indian actress Disha Patani rose to fame after landing roles in Bollywood film s "M.S.Dhoni: The Untold Story" and "Baaghi 2".

The actress had started her career from Telugu films which are made in country's south.

Now that she has made a good name for herself in Bollywood, her fans in the south keep wondering whether she would ever return to Telugu films.

She recently opened up about the possibility of her return during an interview.

Disha said that she settled in Bollywood after getting good opportunities.



Asked whether she would want to return to Tollywood, ,the actress said she is opened to doing films in South, if offered a good script.

According to the publication, the actress started her career from a Telugu film titled Loafer opposite Varun Tej in 2015.

In the Puri Jagannadh directorial, Disha played the character of a tour guide in the film.