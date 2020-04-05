Shah Rukh Khan believes coronavirus pandemic will become a memory soon

Bollywood king Shah Rukh Khan believes that this moment amidst the coronavirus crisis, will become a memory as the period we had all the time on our hands and our loved ones in our arms.



Sharing a selfie on Instagram, the Raees actor said, “I believe this moment in our lives will finally be a memory of when we had all the time on our hands & our loved ones in our arms.”

“Here’s wishing this for every1. Stay Safe. Stay Distant. Stay Healthy,” the actor added.

He went on to say “the selfie has nothing to do with the msg, thought I look good, so I sneaked it in.”



Earlier, Khan had announced donations to the coronavirus relief funds and offered his four-storey personal office for quarantine to treat the Covid-19 patients.