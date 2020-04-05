Anushka Sharma shares health tips to boost immunity

Indian actress Anushka Sharma, who is enjoying quality time with husband Virat Kohli in self-isolation, has shared useful health tips to boost the immunity amid the coronavirus pandemic.



Anushka shared with her fan how she boosts her immunity.

The Sultan actor took to Instagram to share the picture of turmeric and wrote, “Boost your immunity, start the morning with Haldi”.

“next up - lemon water" she said and added "last thing on the immunity boost menu - alkaline water. That’s it! Over and Out."





Earlier, sharing photo with husband, Anushka wrote, “Every dark cloud had a silver lining. And this time, while it may seem like the worst time and in so many ways it actually is, has also forcefully made us all stop and deal with things we might have been running away from because either we were ‘busy’ or it was convenient to say we were 'busy'.”

“If this time is respected for what it is, it will enable more light to shine through. This time has also made us all realise what's truly important. For me just having food, water and a roof over my head and the good health of my family seems MOST important. Everything else is a bonus that I bow my head in gratitude for.”

"But, that which we call 'basic' is not so basic for everyone after looking at all the people who struggle for just those few things. My prayers with them and their families. May everyone be safe and secure."