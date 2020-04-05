‘Mehar Posh’ featuring Ayeza Khan, Danish Taimoor breaks all records

Ayeza Khan and Danish Taimoor's new drama serial Mehar Posh on Geo Entertainment, has broken all previous records.



The much-awaited drama serial Mehar Posh was premiered on Geo Entertainment on Friday, April 3, 2020.

The drama has clearly won the hearts of viewers with the highest rated first episode of any Pakistani drama serial ever.

Ayeza Khan and Danish Tamoor shared the news on their respective Instagram handles.

The Mere Paas Tum Ho actress wrote, “Can’t thank Allah enough for the blessings, what an amazing start Highest rating of the First episode ever.”

Danish wrote, “Broke All The Previous Records. Highest Rated 1st Episode Of Any Drama Serial Of Pakistan.. THANK YOU EVERYONE..”.



Ayeza Khan is essaying the role of Mehru while Danish as Shahjahan.

