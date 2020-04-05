Deepika Padukone's childhood photo reminds fans of Annabelle from 'Conjuring'

Bollywood megastar Deepika Padukone is loved and adored by a plethora of people who fall head over heels for the actor over anything she does.

However, a childhood photo making rounds on the internet of the Padmaavat actor has social media users divided.

While a number of her fans cannot help but gush over the mini-Deepika flashing a toothless smile, donning a white frock with her hair tied, some thought she looked like the Annabelle doll from the Conjuring films.

“I love deepika... But trust me in this pic looks like Annablle,” one user commented, while another added: “Lol does anyone think she looks like Anabelle?”

Currently the actor is self-quarantining with husband Ranveer Singh as the couple actively share updates on their social media of their lockdown routine.

