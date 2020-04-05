Hrithik Roshan looks back at poverty-stricken childhood: 'we slept on mats'

Bollywood megastar Hrithik Roshan has been riding high over the course of his acting career.

However, the journey to fame and glory was no bed of roses for the heartthrob as he opened up about the struggles he had to face during his childhood.

In an unearthed interview making rounds, the actor appeared with his then-wife Sussanne Khan, on Rendezvous with Simi Garewal, where he recalled the bumps he had on the road growing up and how he dealt with those challenges.

While Sussane looked back at her childhood with happy memories, Hrithik’s earlier days were filled with a plethora of hurdles.

He revealed that his family had been going through a rough time financially so his mother took her kids to her father’s house, while Hrithik’s father Rakhesh Roshan went to live with his mother.

“Until the time my dad could earn enough money to buy another house. And then we shifted into another house which was barely just walls and floors. We slept on gaddas, these mats and slowly got the furniture in,” he recalled.

He went on to credit Sussanne for bringing him out of the dark phase with her bright personality.

The two parted ways back in 2016 but are still closer than ever as they share a great friendship. Even during the lockdown, the two have been living together in Hrithik’s Mumbai residence so they could stay close to their kids.