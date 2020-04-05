Kanika Kapoor tests negative for COVID-19 but will remain under observation

Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor after wreaking havoc on social media over her coronavirus diagnosis has finally been tested negative.

The Indian playback singer had tested positive the previous four times but as per the latest intel, her fifth has finally come negative.

The Baby Doll crooner will, however, still be required to stay at PGI Hospital in Lucknow where she will be under observation till she is tested negative one more time.

Kanika had become the first celebrity in India to contract the coronavirus and had faced the wrath of the public after she kept her travel history to the United Kingdom a secret and attended large public gatherings instead of self-quarantining.

She had earlier shared an emotional post on Instagram urging her fans to pray for her health and for her test to come out negative.

Sharing a quote that said “Life teaches us to make good use of time, while time teaches us the value of life,” Kanika wrote: “Going off to bed. Sending you all loving vibes. Stay safe you guys. Thank you for your concern but I am not in the ICU. I am fine. I hope my next test is negative. Waiting to go home to my kids and family...miss them!”