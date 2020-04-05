Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan slams her own outift choices

Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan recently took a look back at her sartorial choices and turned her own biggest critic.

The star kid took to Instagram to share an old picture wherein she revealed how she struggled with ‘complicated dresses.’

Ira called herself a ‘fashion disaster’ while captioning the picture, “This is still how I look at complicated dresses. #fashiondiaster #thenandnow #whydoyouhavetogoandmakethingssocomplicated.”



In the picture, we can see baby Ira fiddling with a yellow dress. Fans could not stop gushing over her cute adorable picture.

A fan wrote, “For one second... I thought its Aamir sir.... Because you look like Aamir sir in this pic." Meanwhile, another commented, “Wow looking so Mashaallah.”



Many fans expected Ira to follow the footsteps of her father but she chose to pursue the direction field.

She her first directorial debut with Euripedes Medea which premiered in Mumbai last December. The play was produced by veteran actor Sarika under her banner NautankiSa Productions.

Earlier, Aamir spoke to Hindustan Times about his daughter's choice of profession and stated, “They’re doing things entirely on their own, which is good because I think that’s how it should be. Ira had told me (about the play), but she had not asked me for any help, nor did she say, ‘Dad, please guide me’. Junaid is acting in theatre and he’s also on his own. So, both are doing what they feel like doing.”