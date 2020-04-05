Sunny Leone does THIS to keep her kids entertained amid lockdown

Sunny Leone has found the perfect activity to keep her kids engaged and entertained during the coronavirus lockdown.

The actress shared a video on her Instagram account, wherein she can be seen playing with her toddlers amid the ongoing period of self-isolation.

In the video, Sunny's three kids, namely Noah Singh Weber, Asher Singh Weber and Nisha Kaur Weber can be seen running around in the building’s compound.

Sunny captioned the video as, "Thank the Lord my kids are easily entertained. Running up and down until they were tired! Tired toddlers = good nights rest! @dirrty99."

On March 4, 2018, Sunny Leone and her husband announced the birth of their twin boys through surrogacy. They named the boys Asher Singh Weber and Noah Singh Weber. Back in 2017 Sunny and Daniel adopted Nisha Kaur Weber.



On the work front, Sunny was last seen in song Battiyan Bujhado from film Motichoor Chaknachoor. The film was released in November last year.