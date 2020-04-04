close
Sat Apr 04, 2020
April 4, 2020

PTI leaders among those who gained from sugar crisis: FIA

Sat, Apr 04, 2020


ISLAMABAD: A report by the Federal Investigation Agency claims that top PTI members were among those to have gained from the recent sugar crisis in the country.

Among the people named in the FIA report are Jahangir Tareen and a brother  of  Minister for National Food Security Khusro Bakhtiar.

Tareen was said by the report to have benefitted the most from the sugar crisis followed by Bakhtiar's brother.

The report also claims that the companies belonging to Moonis Elahi — an ally of the party —  profited from the sugar crisis. Elahi is Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi's son and a key member of the PML-Q.

Reacting to the report, Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar expressed hope that Prime Minister Imran Khan "will ensure justice".

Former PTI general secretary Tareen said that out of the Rs3bn subsidy, Rs2.5bn were issued to sugar mill owners when the PML-N was in power. 

